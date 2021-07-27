Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,341 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

