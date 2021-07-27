Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 293,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,685.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

