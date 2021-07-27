Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $41.16 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.