Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $259.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

