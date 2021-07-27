Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%.

NRIM opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

