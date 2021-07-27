Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 16,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,050. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

