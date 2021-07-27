NortonLifeLock Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

