NortonLifeLock Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 156,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
