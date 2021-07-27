Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 425.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

