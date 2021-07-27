NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,999,700 shares, a growth of 427.5% from the June 30th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

