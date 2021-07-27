NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,999,700 shares, a growth of 427.5% from the June 30th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
