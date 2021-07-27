NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUVA opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

