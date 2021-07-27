Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,517 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,235,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.