Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avista by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.