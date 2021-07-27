Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 301.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,444,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 469,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.