Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of 3D Systems worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 406.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,797.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,330 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

