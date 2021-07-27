Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 145,872 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.