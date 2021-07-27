NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 701.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.