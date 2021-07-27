Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $38,571,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 64,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

