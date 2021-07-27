Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $859.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $6,275,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 366,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

