OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 27,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

