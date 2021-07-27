Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $151.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the lowest is $148.40 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $612.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $738.50 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oil States International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,758. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.