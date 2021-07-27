Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 133.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

