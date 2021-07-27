OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.49. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 5,082 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMVKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

