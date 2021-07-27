ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925,233 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,358,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

