OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $77.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

