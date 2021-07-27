OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in OneMain by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.