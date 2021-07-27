OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,342,934 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130,166 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.