Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.30 on Monday. Graco has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

