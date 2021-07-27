Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.