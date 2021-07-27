Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 144.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.32. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

