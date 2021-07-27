Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $142,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $78,919,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.