Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 152,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

