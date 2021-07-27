Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

