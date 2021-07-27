Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.85. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

Amgen stock opened at $245.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

