Oppenheimer Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE stock opened at $165.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.