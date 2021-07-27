Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,868.3% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $372.51 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,888 shares of company stock worth $85,687,387 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

