Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.79 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

