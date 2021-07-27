Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $3.60 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $529.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $533.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.