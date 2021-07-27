Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 35,755 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

