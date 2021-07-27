Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URTH. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $95.45 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37.

