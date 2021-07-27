Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,230.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,252.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.