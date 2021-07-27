OracleChain Market Capitalization Tops $372,631.06 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market cap of $372,631.06 and $38,594.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00107007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,373.39 or 0.99945839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00826279 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

