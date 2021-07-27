Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXCHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.08.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.