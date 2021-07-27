Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORN opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.