Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

