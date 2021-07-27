Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

