Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $750.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

