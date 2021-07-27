Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,185 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.