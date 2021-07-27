Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.89 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.890-$2.930 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

