Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%.

OTIS stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

