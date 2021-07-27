OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Update

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTRA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. OTR Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

